The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in its quest to get the refurbished Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, to host Super Eagles matches as soon as possible is set to write the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to begin the process of getting the stadium certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Ministry is also asking the NFF to work with it to facilitate the installation of the Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology in the stadium.

The newly rehabilitated main bowl pitch of the stadium with two new digital scoreboards was handed over to the Ministry by Aron Nigeria Limited, the contractors of the Dangote Industries Group on the project on Friday, December 3, 2021.

According to top Ministry sources, the youth and sports minister, Sunday Dare, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to get Super Eagles return to the Moshood Abiola Stadium that last host international match on Saturday, October 8, 2011 when Nigeria’s Eagles were held a 2-2 draw by The Syli Nationale of Guinea in the race to 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

“The Minister has instructed the department of facilities in the Ministry to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on getting the stadium certified by CAF, or even FIFA, if need be,” the source said.

“He wants the VAR technology installed there as well. So we expect the NFF to write CAF, get a checklist of what needs to be done before an inspection is carried out and to begin these processes without delay.

“I can confirm to you that work has commenced on the training pitches and that the other necessary facilities like the dressing rooms, Media Centre, Referees’ rooms, Medical rooms, Rest rooms and VIP Lounges are at full functionality already.”