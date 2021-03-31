ADVERTISEMENT

By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of the process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, to fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

A press statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the director, press and public relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, stated that a circular reference number: HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/4 and signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, revealed that only officers in the mainstream federal civil service, who had attained the position of substantive Director on Grade Level 17 on or before January 1, 2019 would be considered.

“Directors who had updated their records on the IPPIS verification portal and are from the affected states and are not retiring from service earlier than 31st of December 2022 are eligible to participate. Officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded from the exercise,” the circular added.

The head of service through the circular also requested all Permanent Secretaries to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their ministries, their confidential and personnel files, as well as 20 copies of their curriculum vitae on or before 4.00pm on Friday, April 30, 2021.