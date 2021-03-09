By Abubakar Sadeeq Mohd Zaria

The federal government will extend all needed support to Ahmadu Bello University for sports development in the premier institution.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, disclosed when he received the ABU management team in his office.

The team led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabir Bala, urged the Minister to arrange a visit to the University to assess the state of its sporting facilities.

Dare described the visit by the Vice-Chancellor and his management team as historic, saying the ABU sports facilities should be upgraded given the huge population of students on the Campus.

The minister who is an alumnus of the University, said that ABU could compete favourably with its counterparts in Europe and America.

He also described ABU as a great institution with a large population of influential alumni spread all over the country and beyond, saying a good number of members of the Federal Executive Council were the products of the University.

He expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor and his team for the visit to connect with him as an alumnus of the great Institution.