Nigeria’s government in collaboration with the private sector is planning to build 150 new shops at the ‘new look’ National Stadium in Surulere Lagos as part of the ongoing refurbishing process of the edifice.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to endorse the proposal which is part of the plans to make the complex a befitting sports arena under the new arrangement.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, is working with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to put the stadium in the expected standard.

It was learnt that there will be a petrol station, banks and other notable essential services at the complex when it eventually opens very soon to the public

Recalls that over 100 shops were demolished by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development last year in an effort to sanitize operations at the complex.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare, said it was indeed tough to get all those illegal occupants and structures out of the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were strict with only one mandate to clear out the place because our athletes need the facility to train and keep fit. There were various drink joints and other things being done at the stadium which primarily is a sports arena.

“It was tough but we did it. Now, we are bringing back the glory. It will take a gradual step but first we are to bring back new shops and we are working with the ICRC just to ensure we do the right thing. Nigerians will be happy with the progress at the stadium quite soon.

“Under two years, we are bringing the stadium back after over 19 years of neglect.”