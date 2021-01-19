BY ABAH ADAH |

Plans are underway for the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) to commission its Database Centre aimed at mainstreaming geospatial information acquisition and use in the country.

According to a statement, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Samuel Adeniran Taiwo disclosed this during the management meeting of the Office in Abuja. He said the project was started vsince 2012 and acknowledged the commitment of the current administration to realising the plan.

The Geo and E-Commerce Portal of OSGoF would be launched through the database.

The project will be a sort of centralised omnibus database for stakeholders in Nigeria with the aim of providing easy accessibility and streamlining of geospatial data.

It is expected to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the country as well as her national security.

According to the Surveyor General, OSGoF will this year focus attention on the establishment and development of more Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS).

He charged the Department of Business and Commercial Development to quickly incorporate the arrangement to ensure adequate generation of revenue.

While reminding members of the management to align all projects and activities of their departments and units with the priority areas of the federal government, he urged them to be creative and production conscious.

As part of its support to encourage geospatial education in the country, according to Surv. Taiwo, OSGoF will be donating some surveying and mapping equipment to universities and polytechnics offering related courses.