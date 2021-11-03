Two of the power plants in the country, Zungeru and Kashimbila, are to be commissioned in December this year, the minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said.

The minister said the two hydro power projects are almost ready and would be commissioned by December 2023.

Aliyu stated this yesterday before the Senate Committee on Power at the ongoing 2022 budget defence.

But Aliyu, who explained that lack of adequate rainfall in 2021 to power the turbines could prevent it from supplying the projected 700 megawatts of electricity, also disclosed that the growing insecurity challenges in Niger State could prevent the inauguration of the multi-billion naira project when completed in December.

The minister said the workers who would operate the power project could only relocate to the site and live there if their security were guaranteed.

He nevertheless said the 40 megawatts Kashimbila power project would start operation after its inauguration in the second week of December.

He said the federal government had paid the N10 billion owed contractors and that everything was in place for the take off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the Mambilla power project was stalled because of legal issues which the Minister of Justice was currently handling.

He said, The problem with the take-off of the Mambilla power project is the legal issues surrounding it which the Minister of Justice is currently handling.