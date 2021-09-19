Work on the Cham-Numan road in Adamawa State awarded by the federal government in 2017 will be completed before the end of 2021, an official said yesterday.

The project was awarded to CCG Ltd at the initial cost of N9.3 billion in 2017, and an additional N7 billion approved in 2020 to complete it.

Salihu Abubakar, the federal controller of works in charge of Adamawa, who gave the assurance in Numan when he inspected the project, said so far, 20 kilometers of the 46 kilometer road had been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initial contract sum was ₦9.3 billion awarded in 2017, however, the federal government graciously approved additional ₦7 billion in 2020.

“The additional ₦7 billion approval was to handle the critical section of the road, which is 11 kilometers, starting from kilometer 29 to kilometer 18, which is now in advance stage, with no less than four kilometers left.

“So, we are appealing to the general public to appreciate federal government efforts; God willing, before the end of this year the whole project will be completed, especially the critical section of the road,” Abubakar said.

He said the delay was caused by some problems that cropped up in the course of the construction including insecurity, watery areas and clay covering 11 kilometers.

The controller expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far.

A cross section of motorists plying the road expressed concern over the slow pace of the work.

One of them, Musa Ibrahim, appreciated the quality of the work, but said it had taken too long to complete.

Also, Linus Kudumti, a motorist, lauded the federal government for the full reconstruction of the road.

“The Cham-Numan highway was abandoned since during the PTF, despite the delay in completing it, we appreciate federal government for awarding the full reconstruction of the road,” Kudumti said. (NAN)