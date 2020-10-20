BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

The federal government has concluded plans to create 1.8 million jobs

for young people, women and unemployed persons through the

construction of 300,000 new homes for the low-incomee earners across the country by the Family Homes Fund (FHF) in collaboration with Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Managing director of FHF, Mr Femi Adewole stated this in Abuja

yesterday, during the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) with

FHA for the construction of 1000 units of housing in Law School Bwari

, Abuja, as phase one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 300, 000 social

housing project.

He stated that FHA had more lands for housing development than every

organisation, stressing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through

the ministry of finance has approved an initial capital of N200

billion towards the execution of the project.

According to him, “We are hoping to deploy some of the capital into

sites that are owned by FHA to produce homes for Nigerians in very

low-income level and they are homes that people can buy from N2m to

N3.75m for one-bedroom to 3-bedroom.”

Adewole hinted that FHF was determined to ensure that young people and

Nigerians on low-income have access to affordable homes, adding that

for every home produced, six jobs would be created.

He further stated that the project would accelerate local manufacturing, as

factories engaged in the production of doors would input into the

programme.

Adewole said that FHF have initiated control measures to avoid the

project from being hijacked, adding that the houses would be

distributed through the cooperative societies in the informal sector.

For his part, the managing director of FHA, Sen Gbenga Ashafa said the

project would kick-start the first delivery of 300, 000 housing units

which President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians, as part of his

social intervention programme for low-income earners.

He was excited that FHA would be the first public agency to key into

the social housing vision of Mr President, with the signing of the

partnership agreement with FHF to deliver the first 1000 housing units

in Bwari.

Ushafa pointed out that apart from providing 300, 000 new homes to

Nigerians, the project would also generate jobs for professional’s,

labourers, artisans, suppliers, food vendors, transporters and others

in the value chain.

The MD disclosed that the Bwari project would kick start by the end of

November after all the preparations must have been concluded on the

field, stating that the project would target low-income and

lower-middle level.