By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

The chief executive officer of Gospel Digital Technology Limited, and chairman Set Top Box Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria (STBMAN), Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa has said if Digital Switch Over (DSO) project is actualised the federal government will harvest billions of naira from the sale of spectrum.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Ohuabunwa said as a country, the nation has lost time, employment opportunities and revenue because the whole essence of the DSO is to benefit transform the broadcast industry and create jobs.

Ohuabunwa said money generated from the sale of spectrum can help to boost the economy and solve critical challenges in the country.

He said DSO project “is designed in such a way that broadcasters are to vacate the spectrum they are occupying on their analogue transmission which is to be harvested by the federal government.”

Ohuabunwa said the harvested spectrum which is called “dividend 1 and 2” would be sold to generate a lot of money.

He stated that key stakeholders in the project understand the skepticism from Nigerians because the DSO project has dragged, but assured that they are ready to meet the demands and Nigerians.

He said, “The minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed was very correct when he gave a synopsis of the jobs to be created with the resumption and completion of DSO.

“As of today, we have not more than six national TV stations in the country, while the entire tv stations in the country are not more than 30. If we migrate from analogue to digital, Nigerians will watch most of these six stations between 32 to over 500 TV channels for free.”

He added that DSO will allow Nigerians to explore the same kind of quality in Paytv on free-to-air.