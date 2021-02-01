ADVERTISEMENT
By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar
Arrangement has been concluded by the federal government to establish artisnal and small scale mineral processing cluster in the state.
Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Okechukwu Ogar stated this Monday in Calabar, while receiving title documents for a 5 hectares land donated by the government of Cross River State for the project.
According to the minister, the cluster will serve the South South geopolitical zone of the country by activating the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The minister solicits for support of all residing in the state in order to harness the barite deposit which Cross River State is endowed with.
In his words, the minister said, “The development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mineral Processing
cluster project is an initiative of the Federal Government in swift
response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The overarching goal of the project is to spur and ensure
sustainable growth of socio-economic activities across the sub economic sectors of the nation.
“The Federal Government choice of Cross-River
State for the siting of the cluster project for Barite value chain development is predicated on the fact that the State is endowed with large commercial deposits of the mineral.
“Barite deposit occurrences
in Cross-River State are mainly around Obubra through to Yala Local
Government Area which informed the siting of the cluster project in
Yala”.
According to him, the project which will be completed in 6 months will increase efficiency, mineral production and revenue generations and enhance safer mining activities.
He said that upon take off of the project, it would boost the ease of doing mining business, Fastrack development of downstream mineral value chain whereby more jobs opportunity are created for youths and stressed that under the project, the Federal Government shall do all that is necessary to embark on infrastructural development within the cluster area to facilitate setting up of barite processing Plant, Mining equipment leasing bay, Training Centre,
Warehouse, Office Complex amongst others amenities.
Reacting, the Cross River State Governor Professor Ben Ayade lauded the Buhari’s administration for looking beyond politics and nepotism to site the mineral cluster in the state.
Ayade who is represented by the state Deputy Governor Professor Ivara Esu stated that the present administration will do everything within its reach to put its weight behind the project and thanked the federal government for her magnanimity for finding the state worthy to site the project.
In his words the Governor said, “We are very happy to receive you and thank the ministry for its fairness and magnanimity for siting the project here.
“Cross River State is the largest producer of barite and the resource stretches for a very large area.
“You asked for 5 hectares and we will gladly expand it to 10 hectares if you want to underscore our commitment to the project”.