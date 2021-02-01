By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Arrangement has been concluded by the federal government to establish artisnal and small scale mineral processing cluster in the state.

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Okechukwu Ogar stated this Monday in Calabar, while receiving title documents for a 5 hectares land donated by the government of Cross River State for the project.

According to the minister, the cluster will serve the South South geopolitical zone of the country by activating the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister solicits for support of all residing in the state in order to harness the barite deposit which Cross River State is endowed with.

In his words, the minister said, “The development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mineral Processing

cluster project is an initiative of the Federal Government in swift

response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The overarching goal of the project is to spur and ensure

sustainable growth of socio-economic activities across the sub economic sectors of the nation.

“The Federal Government choice of Cross-River

State for the siting of the cluster project for Barite value chain development is predicated on the fact that the State is endowed with large commercial deposits of the mineral.

“Barite deposit occurrences

in Cross-River State are mainly around Obubra through to Yala Local

Government Area which informed the siting of the cluster project in

Yala”.

According to him, the project which will be completed in 6 months will increase efficiency, mineral production and revenue generations and enhance safer mining activities.

He said that upon take off of the project, it would boost the ease of doing mining business, Fastrack development of downstream mineral value chain whereby more jobs opportunity are created for youths and stressed that under the project, the Federal Government shall do all that is necessary to embark on infrastructural development within the cluster area to facilitate setting up of barite processing Plant, Mining equipment leasing bay, Training Centre,