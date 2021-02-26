By EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

Federal government said yesterday that Nigeria is almost ready to deploy a 5th generation technology network (5G) just as it said there is no evidence of health related hazard connected to the technology.

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isah Ali Pantami made the declaration at a public hearing of the Joint Committee on Communications, Science and Technology, ICT and Cyber Crimes, Primary Health Care and Communicable Disease at the Senate wing of the National Assembly.

In his presentation, Mr Pantami said although the country has not gotten to the point of deploying 5G, after credible research, investigations and trial carried out, using himself for trial, it is safe to deploy the technology in Nigeria.

According to the Minister: “On 29th August, 2019 the Nigeria Communications Commission, as deregulator of our telecommunication sector in the country, announced their intention to begin proof of concept trial in the country. My attention has been drawn to that. And immediately as a supervising minister and as also enshrined in Section 127 and 128 of the constitution and based on the NCC 2003 Act, Section 23, I reached out to the NCC immediately and they briefed me extensively and I advised them to put the process on hold in other to invite more stakeholders to be involved in the process.

“I can report that we also invited all our security institutions to be part and parcel of the trial. On the 19th of September, after contacting all stakeholders, the process of a trial to study the impact of 5G in Nigeria was approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria in some selected places. In Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, Abekuta and Calabar.

“As we were studying the technology, International bodies like ITU and WHO were also studying it. On the 25th September 2019, we conducted the first trial of 5G in Nigeria. In order to demonstrate trust and prove leadership by example, I personally pledged to make a trial so if there is any security implication or medical implication, then Isah would be number one victim,” he said.

Director Communications Office of the National Security Adviser, Dr Bala Fakandu, during his remarks confirmed that the NSA office was contacted “before the deployment of the initial trial of the 5G Network. I can affirm that the trial has taken place and from our assessment, that there has not been approval for a licence to deploy such a facility so that at least we can allay the fears of citizens.”