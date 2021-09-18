Federal government is working with relevant stakeholders to draw out development framework aimed to incorporate inclusive development for rural communities in the country in tandem with sustainable development goals agenda.

Permanent secretary in the ministry of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Amb. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa who disclosed this in Abuja during an economic summit to translate global goals into local business in Nigeria said the framework is designed to go down to the rural level of governance to ensure bottom-up approach to development.

She said the framework was guided by the fact that many developments in the past have been focused on upper tier of governance, adding that the ministry cannot no longer ignore governance liberation for local levels.

She noted that the new development strategy will focus on grassroots people as part of efforts towards achieving the ministry’s mandate to coordinate inter-governmental affairs for all tiers of government.

She added that the summit which drew stakeholders from across 774 local government in the country in collaboration with relevant agencies of the federal government will look at the content of the document and finalise measures on the different areas that will work best to ensure rural development.

Se said the ministry would also look at previous development frameworks developed by the several government agencies and organisations and work with each of them using the budgetary appropriations given for the purpose of meeting the needs rural communities.