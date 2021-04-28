BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The federal government has said the planned deployment of solar power grid in 200 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and 104 Unity Schools across the country would be done in one year.

The ‘Energy for All – Mass Rural Electrification’ programme is to be delivered by the Federal Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

According to a statement issued yesterday by the deputy-director, press and public relations department of the ministry, Mr Austin Asoluka, the minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, who disclosed this in Abuja said, “The programme will be implemented over a 12-month period and it is funded from the federal government appropriation.”

The programme which is under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) is to support the country’s economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On component of the project, Engr Mamman said the solar power mini-grids will be deployed to 200 Primary Health Centres with the provision of solar-powered street lights to the host communities.

He said that at the 104 unity schools, the government will distribute Solar Home Systems (SHS) while providing solar-powered street lights within the campuses. Upon completion, the programme will enable job creation, improve energy access and help the federal government to attain 30 percent of renewable energy contributing to the power sources by 2030.

Also, the statement noted that REA was advancing processes with the World Bank financing under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) to close the energy gap in the nation’s health sector.