A non-governmental organisation, Youth Rise Nigeria (YRN) has appealed to the federal government to make a law to integrate persons with mental health challenges into HIV care.

It stressed the need for legal frameworks to include individuals with mental health conditions.

YRN’s executive director, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, made the call during a two-day workshop in Abuja with the theme: “Strengthening The Capacity of Young Key and Vulnerable Populations (KVPs) Community Based”.

He stressed the pivotal role of legislation in providing directions, regulation, and control.

Okechukwu said, “To effectively implement the law and provide services, guidelines are essential.”

Underlining the importance of guidelines, Okechukwu discussed their role in delivering step-by-step services, encompassing mental health challenges such as dementia, anxiety, emotional trauma, and suicide.

Addressing the broader healthcare landscape, Okechukwu urged the government to strengthen human resources for health, particularly by increasing the number of specialists like psychologists and psychotherapists.

He advocated the decentralisation of mental health services, recognising the inadequacy of the current concentration in psychiatric hospitals.

With eleven new psychiatric hospitals across different zones in Nigeria and plans for additional facilities, Okechukwu emphasised the necessity of community-based mental health services to enhance accessibility.