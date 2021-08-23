Federal government has said that it is looking into the possibility of establishing Oxygen Centre in Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital AKTH very soon.

The minister made this known when he stopped over at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital during his visit to Kano for the wedding ceremony the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi Princess Zahrah Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Osagie reiterated that in an effort to ensure that the hospital have sufficient oxygen at all times, arrangements would be made to link the hospital with the liquid gas pipe from Lagos through Global Research Funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister later visited the temporary COVID-19 Isolation ward of the hospital, the new 20-bed COVID-19 isolation ward and the recently commissioned Intensive Care Unit before he departed from the hospital.