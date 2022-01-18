The federal government has announced the establishment of President Muhammadu Buhari N100 million Technology Fund for youth empowerment to nudge the emergence of world class technology experts. The fund targets 2,000 youths in the next two years, who will be provided with devices for training in different areas such as software development and design, amongst others.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola made the disclosure during the inauguration of a Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC), a project executed by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), an arm of NCC at the Ijesa Muslim Grammar School, Ilesa, Osun State recently. He did not state when the project would be done.

Meanwhile, Aregbesola and his Communications and Digital Economy counterpart, Isa Ali Pantami have commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for its commitment towards enhancing digital skills development among Nigerian youths through implementation of various Information and Communication Technology skill acquisition programmes.

Representing President Muhamadu Buhari at the event, Aregbesola commended NCC for the timely and thorough implementation of the project, saying he was confident that the project will promote the connection of public secondary schools to broadband internet in Ilesa community and ultimately equip beneficiaries with 21st century skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to thank my very good friend and brother, the honourable minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, for assenting to our request to have the first of this remodeled project in Osun state sited in Ilesa.

will also like to thank the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and the entire Management and staff of NCC and the USPF, as well as their technical partners for a timely and successful completion of this laudable project,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT