ADVERTISEMENT

BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The federal government is working toward the establishment of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Institute (TCAMI) to boost traditional medicine in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, disclosed this during the training of traditional medicine practitioners in Abuja, noting that the traditional medicine practitioners play very important roles in the healthcare delivery system of the country.

Abdullahi who represented by the director of TCAM in the ministry, Pharm. Zainab Shariff said, “We also know that many herbal products distributed in Nigeria are of low quality as they are produced in poor sanitary and unwholesome conditions that put the health of consumers in danger. This has impacted negatively on the status of the herbal products in terms of confidence and perception of the products by Nigerians.

“The above scenario calls for the need to train and retrain traditional medicine practitioners in order to enhance their skills and competencies. It is the mandate of the Ministry to harness the potentials of traditional medicine practitioners in the country in the effort to develop and integrate traditional medicine practice into the health care system of the country,” he said.

The minister further call on all stakeholders, most especially, the practitioners to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that the plans and activities of the Ministry concerning TCAM are well executed.

Adding that the ministry was also pursuing the establishment of TCAM Council through a Bill that was currently pending before the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the National President of New National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioner (NNANTMP), Dr Ibrahim Dada Nakowa, said, “God has blessed Nigeria with good drugs to cure difference sickness including COVID-19 affecting world, Nigeria didn’t need to request for any drug outside the country.

“Other country have supported their traditional medicine practitioners to boost traditional medicine in their country, so, we are coming Nigeria government to support us in the area of equipment to produce quality products.

“Government should support us to make headway in our findings, we have seen some solutions to the deadly different virus but we have not been given the power to cure,” he said.

Also, the deputy National President of the association Chief Eugene Nwachukwu, called on government to support the association in whatever way it could to enable their move forward in the area of local medicine.

He noted that the association has register more ten thousands (10) members across the country to support government efforts in boosting traditional medicine.

He said, “The training would also avail the members to organise themselves better, we have been trying to form that unity among practitioners to see that we work in collaboration with the health sector, database registration is ongoing so that every traditional medicine practitioner will be carried along”.