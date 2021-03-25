By Yemisi Okunlola, Abuja

The federal government is targeting N1billion revenue monthly through the National Games to enhance and elevate the national economy.

This is as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, addressed lottery operators and other stakeholders in the sector at an interactive meeting.

The Minister said the essence of the meeting was to resolve some issues and major challenges that hindered the growth in the lottery industry which could also affect the nation’s economy negatively.

He highlighted some of the issues to include non-remittance of taxes and proceeds by some players, nonchalant attitude of some lottery operators that slowed down the expected development in the industry.

Addressing journalists after the meeting in Abuja, the director-director of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, said the pragmatic approach to the National Game was to help the country generate up to N1billion revenue monthly.

“The game that we are trying to roll out for Nigerians in contrast to what we have in Ghana or foreign games that are outside the jurisdiction of Nigeria,” he said.

He said the initiative will also enhance revenue that is coming into Nigeria’s lottery market, which in return will elevate the national economy.

Gbajabiamila noted that the Ghana games and other foreign games have

taken root in the country for some decades now, adding that the

commission feels Nigeria was ripe enough to benefit from its own game,

which is the national pride, and also a legacy project.

“There are foreign games, Ghana games whereby our players, our lottery

operators use, they sell the Ghana games, they use the Ghana draws and

other foreign games in the country.

“So, what we are doing with the national game is to have something

that is similar to that, replicate what they are doing in other

foreign jurisdiction

“As you know, Ghana games had been played for over 50 years by all

other countries within the West Africa and even outside Africa,

Nigeria is ripe enough to have its own national game.

“It is going to multiply, we are looking at the billions, especially

now that we have body that top on the Central Monitoring System (CMS)

which would be seeing transaction being made online and every time or

anywhere in Nigeria.

“So, we are looking at monthly billion naira increase in lottery

industry, we believe that with the support of government, support of

the operators, we are moving forward in the industry,” he added.