Federal government is set to harmonise the salaries of public servants of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country.

The head of civil service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan made the disclosure at the 2021 Public Service Lecture, with the theme: “Deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery in the face of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic climate.”

She said the theme is informed by the renewed drive in the Nigeria Civil Service “towards the attainment of the Civil Service of our dreams, one that is modern, ethical, knowledgeable, professional, merit-based, innovative and technologically driven, a major event organized to commemorate this year’s Civil Service Week.”

According to her, President Muhammadu Buhari has already set up a committee which has been meeting and a subcommittee to which she belongs is looking into the various salary scales.

“I can assure you that we have been working and at the end of the day we will come out with something that is very satisfactory,” she said.

The guest lecturer and former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, stressed the need for the government to invest in people.

According to her, workers are not motivated to give their best because of poor salary, adding that what motivates is giving the workers space, challenges and a boss that looks at them and recognises their potential and gives them responsibility that aligns with who they are and where they will do the best they can.