By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and Social Development, has said the government is fine-tuning arrangements to intensify the issuance of National Identity Number (NIN) to all citizens and legal residents of the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali ably represented by the Director of humanitarian, Alhaji Ali Grima made this known at the sensitization workshop on national action plan to end statelessness in Nigeria.

According to him, the Government recognizes the importance and urgency of obtaining concrete information on the causes of statelessness and scope of stateless persons in Nigeria, Considering that statelessness is a human right issue, a humanitarian issue, a development issue as well as a peace and security issue, addressing statelessness will go a long way towards realizing the sustainable development goals in the context of Nigerians national development agenda.

He said, “It is thus, an important moment to put in place strategies and procedures to ensure that those who are entitled to Nigerian citizenship, but lack the evidence to show their connection are enabled to verify their citizenship.”

Also, Mwrhaki Kinuanju, Senior Protection Officer, UNHCR Abuja said the principal reasons why people are placed at risk of statelessness is because there is a general lack of information and analysis on the likely scale of statelessness in Nigeria, and also lack of awareness among policy makers, government officials, lawyers, the media and society at large of the challenges of statelessness and the steps needed to address it.

She said government of Nigeria should recognise the importance and urgency of obtaining concrete information on the causes of statelessness and scope of stateless persons in Nigeria.