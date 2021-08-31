Accountant-general of the federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to migrate all government personnel, agencies and institutions that drew their personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the IPPIS platform.

Idris stated this yesterday at the training of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) role players which held at Ibom Icon hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo Akwa the state capital

Represented by the director of consolidated account/IPSAS, Office of the Accountant-general of the Federation, Salawu Zubairu, Idris said that the task has not been an easy one due to peculiarities of some of these agencies and institutions.

He said the training is one of the strategies adopted by the office of the Accountant general ” to continually keep the IPPIS role players in tune with the workings of the policy and to enhance their capacity to take full ownership of their respective payrolls and efficiently discharge their responsibilities in the centralized platform.”

He lauded the application of IPPIs saying it has brought transparency in government payroll administration and enhanced efficiency in the planning for Personnel emoluments in the country since its introduction.