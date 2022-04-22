The federal government has charged the newly inaugurated management of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), to revive and complete the over 2000 abandoned housing projects across the country.

The ministry of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the FMBN board members in Abuja.

Fashola said, “Let me be very clear that this is a huge privilege for you. You are among the few Nigerians who are enrolled in the public service of our country. The country is of hundreds of millions of people but you are among the few to be selected even as there are many more who are better than you but you are chosen. So this is not an opportunity for selfies but an opportunity to help others.”

“And my advice is that we are not in our homes, we are not in public space but we are people in the public service and we have to work inside a team in order to achieve this aims.

“Those people that we will work with may not speak like us, dress like us and neither eat what we eat, but they are part of us and if we manage our ego, we will realise that these are not different from us. So we have a lot to learn from each other and share with each other.

“You help us to solve some of the problems that affect access to housing and I want to appeal to you do not become a problem but solve a problem.

“In addition to all your responsibilities, I expect you to quickly revive the position of over 2000 housing units at various level of completion under the ministerial federal housing scheme. This was started in administrations before us but it is yet to be completed.”

He assured the new management of the necessary support from the ministry, adding that “we will not hesitate to recommend to Mr President to remove any nominee who fall short of a target. So your four years in this board is not guaranteed. They are subject to performance.

We will set a team to go check the level of completion and get their report with me and we will share that with you.

The newly inaugurated management of the FNBN, Mr Hamman Madu assured the minister that the management would ensure an effective, efficient and qualitative sector in the next four years as they assume their duties.