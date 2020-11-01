By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The federal government through the ministry of youth and sports development is set to partner with the FIFA on football development in the country.

The minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, made this known during the third edition of the virtual Town Hall meeting with Nigerian Youths.

Dare said that the world football governing body, FIFA has agreed to strengthen the football development in Nigeria through various courses for the youth.

“The sports ministry is working with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in collaboration with the La Liga to organise training for coaches. We have asked the NFF to expand this programme to ensure that young coaches get proper training. I would take the message of youth coaches training back to the NFF, so that can be expanded.

“The National Institute for Sports (NIS) also trains quality coaches. We encourage youths to attend regular training.”

According to him “I had a meeting with FIFA which wants to deepen youth involvement in football, coaches, referees, grassroots and secondary schools. They also need to deepen the information network. I want to see more youths in the coaching crew of the Super Eagles, Flying Eagles and other junior teams.