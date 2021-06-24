Determined to encourage private investment in sports, Nigeria’s government has revealed to provide incentive and support to private sports academies.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, announced this when the former Super Eagles striker, Odion Jude Ighalo paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Dare said the government has all alone funding sports in the country but other sectors competing for government resources has made it pretty difficult for continuous funding of sports by government alone.

He commended the former Manchester United of England star for setting up a football academy and also giving back to the society through his orphanage home, saying President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has changed the trajectory of sports from being a recreational activity to business.

“We have seen the government trying over the decades and how tough it has become because of the competition for government resources. But we thank God that President Muhammadu Buhari has changed that trajectory and that is why sports is no longer a recreation, but business.

“That has opened the door for private investors to come into sports. As we put together the final documents on sports as a business with business modules embedded in it, a sports academy set up by private individuals like you would enjoy incentive and support from the government. We think that when we have so many sports academies, whether it is football or general sports academies, the government would look in that direction and see how we can provide incentive and support as it is everywhere in the world.

“I thank you for giving back to the society through the orphanage you have,” Dare said.