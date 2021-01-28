By INNOCENT ODOH |

The federal government says it has made arrangements to receive 802 Nigerian returnees from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, stated this in a statement stressing that the 802 Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport today January 28 and tomorrow, January 29.

The 802 Nigerians are part of those said to be having issues of illegality in the oil-rich country which has threatened to rid their country of illegal migrants.

Meanwhile the ministry has announced an induction course for career and non- Career ambassadors-designate and their spouses between February 8th- 10th, 2021.

Aduda, who said this in a statement, stressed that the induction is to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 12 announced the posting of 95 career and non-career ambassadors. 43 of the ambassadors-designate are career ambassadors while 52 are non-career ambassadors.