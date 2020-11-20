The Ministry of Police Affairs has revealed that about 9,694 pioneer special constables who graduated for the community policing programme are already being deployed.

The acting director/head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Odutayo Oluseyi, stated that the constables were ready to be deployed to their various communities to bring police activities closer to the people.

He explained that they recently graduated from 13 training centres across the country.

According to him, they were trained in basic police duties, concepts of the rule of law, police-community relations, intelligence gathering, neighborhood policing, basic knowledge of human rights and consequence of abuse of office in a democratic setting, among others.

Also, while speaking at the passing out parade for the pioneer set from Zamfara State at the Police College, Kaduna, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said, “What we are witnessing today forms the nucleus of the community policing initiative and the reform agenda of Mr President.

“Community policing in Nigeria is one of the dynamic innovations aimed at bringing policing closer to the people through their participation to effectively curb crime and criminality.

“The knowledge they (constables) have acquired on the need for respect of human rights in a democratic setting will be of immense benefits in the discharge of their duties to forestall such infractions which led to the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.”