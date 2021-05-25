Sequel to the recent kidnap and release of 37 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka, Kaduna State, the federal government has concluded plans to relocate the school from Afaka to a safer location within the Kaduna metropolis.

The federal government has also said the school fees of all the 37 kidnapped and released students had been waived throughout their study in the institution.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday at the college premises, the college provost, Dr Usman Bello, said the federal government’s action was to encourage the affected students to continue with their education.

He said bandits had on 11th March, 2021 stormed the college at about 10pm and whisked 37 students, mostly females into the forest.

“While 10 of them were released in two batches of five each on 5th and 12th April, 2021 respectively, the remaining 27 students were released on 5th May after spending 55 days in captivity,” he stated.

Bello continued, “The minister of environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, has concluded plans to temporarily relocate the college to a safer place; put in place adequate security as well as vehicles to serve as shuttle to convey staff and students alike from the temporary site to designated bus stops within the Kaduna metropolis. All these would be communicated to all as soon as the arrangement has been perfected.

“Similarly, the minister has directed that the school fees of the affected students be waived for the programmes they are currently running. Therefore, for those of them at present on National Diploma (ND) programme, the Higher National Diploma (HND) fees would be waived accordingly,” he said.

Recalling the events around the students’ kidnap, the provost said, “It is important to state at this juncture that the frantic efforts of all the stakeholders including the minister and the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, the board chairman, DG-FRIN and the commissioner of police, Kaduna State Command, Alhaji Umar Musa Muri, led to the rescue of the first 10 set of the abducted students.

“The remaining students in captivity then had to endure 55 days after their abduction before they were finally released by the bandits on Wednesday, 5th May, 2021.

“The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, finally delivered the 27 students to the college on 7th May, 2021, alongside the commissioner of police, Kaduna State Command amidst a jubilant gathering of the college management, staff, parents and students with members of the press from local and international media covering the event,” he said.