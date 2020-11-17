ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola |

The federal government is to renovate eight vandalized offices of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), during the #ENDSARS protest across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, made the disclosure Tuesday, during damage assessment tour of facilities in Yola zonal office of the Corp.

Oyeyemi said, the Corps was given assurance by the presidency of its support, through the office SGF, Boss Mustapha, to put back the office to use.

“The budgetary allocation to the corps, along can not carry out the renovation of the damages facilities in the eight office damaged.

“Eight FRSC offices across the country suffered ENDSAR protest.

“What I saw, Yola zonal office was worst hit, am not happy with level of damage at all.

” We have to pick up the pieces and forget ahead” he added.

He assured that, some minimum work would soon commence in the zonal command in couple of coming weeks.

FRSC zonal office Yola was one of the public structure destroyed and looted by hoodlums.

“Wanton destruction of property would cost government huge lost money that would keyed into other projects” Oyeyemi added.