The federal government through the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is set to begin the repatriation of 322,000 Nigerian refugees from Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

The minister, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while receiving the draft report from the technical working group on the repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon in Abuja yesterday.

The group presented the draft tripartite agreement for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic and Chad to the minister in Abuja.

Farouq, in a statement issued by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, said the draft, after its ratification, would kick-start preparations for the repatriation from Niger and Chad.

Receiving the draft in Abuja, Farouq noted that a total of 322,000 Nigerian refugees were currently in neighbouring countries.

“Out of the figure, Niger currently hosts 186,957 refugees, Cameroon 118,409 refugees, while 16,634 refugees are in Chad.

“With the large number of refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon, the federal government has officially initiated talks with the governments of Chad and Niger to sign tripartite agreements similar to the one we have with Cameroon

The TWG is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the safe return of Nigerian refugees.