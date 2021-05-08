By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The federal government is set to resume operations at the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State by the end of 2023.

The minister of State, mines and steel development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom in Government House in Uyo, yesterday.

He said, ”President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that ALSCON in Ikot Abasi be revamped and reactivated before end of the present administration.

“President Buhari has mandated that ALSCON should be reactivated as soon as possible, so we believe that before end of this administration, ALSCON will be running.

“A lot of approvals have been gotten from the Federal Executive Council, concession for the utilisation of gas, so I believe with all efforts put in place, ALSCON will be a glorious outcome,” Ogah said.

He expressed optimism that before the end of 2023, the company should commence operations adding that restarting the Aluminum company is very critical, as it would generate employment and improve economic wellbeing of people of the state.

The minister said his visit to the state was to see things for himself and ascertain level of work at the company. He assured Akwa Ibom people that glorious days await the state soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said with intervention of the federal government in the moribund status of the company, other legal issues would be resolved.

“There are growing concerns and we believe that they will be sorted out as we keep progressing, we believe that based on intervention from the federal government, all legal issues will be resolved soon,” he said.