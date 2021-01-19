The federal government said it would commence the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), in February 2021, across the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the 4th annual review of the scheme, saying that they would be commencing the school feeding scheme immediately school resumes adding that they normally do the payment at the third week of the month.

“So, before the third week of February we will be able to achieve some of these things. And we will be able to see increment in school enrollment,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farouq, who disclosed that additional 5 million pupils including children in the non-conventional educational settings, would be added to the scheme, adding that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had been added to NHGSFP, while Kwara State would be included in the coming months.

She, further announced that the NHGSFP “will soon launch a capacity building exercise for vendors and enumeration of all beneficiaries on the programmme, “Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power batch A and B through the creation of the NEXT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities.