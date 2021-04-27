ADVERTISEMENT

The National Sports Festival (NSF) is set for a major review after the Edo 2020 Games held in Benin City. The review, which is aimed at strengthening the games, athletes’ protection and template for bidding process among other things, will have a committee announced soon.

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, disclosed when he paid a courtesy call to Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun on Sunday.

“There is a new template for the NSF which will have a six geo political spread. This spread will be introduced such that we move it for the North-west zone to bid this year and two years later it goes to the south-west so that it moves around the whole country,” he said.

He said this would eliminate the scenario of back to back hosting of the games within the same geo political zone.

“The terms of reference for a committee to review the National Sports Festival will be stated clearly and we would look at how to further strengthen the NSF for better sports development.

“We have started the process and next week we will announce the review committee,” Dare stated.