BY ADEGWU JOHN, Abuja

In a bid to restructure the administration of expatriate quota in Nigeria, the federal government has warned that it will sanction expatriates who fraudulently come to work in Nigeria and circumvent the quota system by dubiously acquiring Nigerian citizenship through scam marriages.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the warning yesterday in Abuja when he declared open a one-day 2nd interactive stakeholders’ meeting on expatriate quota administration in Nigeria, stated that non-diligent implementation of the rules and guidelines would lead to untoward consequences of lopsided and imbalanced relationship, foreign domination and stunted development of the host country’s personnel and its economy which ultimately creates a dependency syndrome.

This is even as the minister disclosed that expatriates now bring in foreign bricklayers, artisans, painters and high-end consorts and take over jobs meant for Nigerians.

While urging the stakeholders to produce a brand new well-articulated handbook on expatriate quota administration that would be effective enough to curb abuses of business permit and expatriate quota in line with global best practices, the minister noted that if properly and effectively managed, the expatriate quota system could lead to technology transfer, manpower development and rapid industrialisation.

The minister who lamented the cases of expatriates who fraudulently come in to work as bricklayers, painters and high-end consorts in Nigeria, added that a special task force on business permit and expatriate quota had been set up to investigate, inspect, penalize and enforce sanctions on organizations confirmed to have abused the utilization of expatriate quotas in Nigeria, whether they are indigenous, joint ventures or wholly foreign.