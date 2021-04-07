BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will strengthen security at Correctional Centres across the country.

Prof. Osinbajo gave this assurance while addressing newsmen at the Correctional Cenntre in Owerri on Tuesday after inspecting the facility to ascertain extent of damage done by hoodlums who attacked the centre on Monday.

The Vice President who condemned the attacks on the Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri stressed that the security architecture of the country will be rejigged.

He further assured that all those responsible for the attacks will be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

He submitted that the attacks were against the Nigerian people and her government, adding that it must not be condoned and perpetrators will be visited with the full weight of the law when arrested.

His words, “Perpetrators of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go scot-free. They are cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.

“We will rejig the security architecture of the country and strengthen security at correctional centers nationwide”.

He however urged security agencies not to relent in the fight against banditry irrespective of the challenges.