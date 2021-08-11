The federal government has kick-started a pioneer programme to train members of Kano executive council on e-governance and digital transformation.

This, it said, is to develop the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

The programme was initiated to give special training to top government officials in the state on modern technology adoption, in order to improve their performances at all levels while delivering services to the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the programme, in Kano, said the training was the first of its kind in Nigeria at the state level, and that Kano was chosen because it is the most populous state in Nigeria and the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria.

Pantami stated that the commencement of the programme makes Kano State executive council members the first beneficiaries, hence, Kano will be well positioned to develop a strong digital economy, and have a transformational impact on the state and the nation at large.

Following global trends in the delivery of government services which are increasingly being characterised by the digitisation of processes, the minister said his ministry developed the Nigerian e-Government master plan (Ne-GMP) with the vision to create a world class, open and digitised government that connects with people to drive efficiency in public administration, responsiveness of civil services and transparency in governance.

The minister stated that the NDEPS was developed and launched in 2019 to reposition the Nigerian economy in order to take advantage of the many opportunities that digital technologies provide.

Pantami, however, expressed appreciation to president Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the vision and leadership as well as his unwavering support, saying, “we could not have been able to achieve what the ministry and its parastatals achieved without the president’s continued support and we are most appreciative.”

Earlier in his opening remark, the director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the training programme was a milestone to the Kano State digital economy journey.

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked the federal government, particularly, the ministry for bringing various initiatives, including the training of over 1000 youths on digital skills and other forms of support provided in the state.