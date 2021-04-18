ADVERTISEMENT

By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

The federal government has signed a host country agreement with the United Nations Office On Projects Services (UNOPS) to help countries implement Programmes and projects of the United Nations especially the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the signing in Abuja, the minister of Foreign Affairs , Geoffrey Onyeama, who signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government said the agreement will provide the platform for Nigeria to achieve the (SDGs).

“Nigeria is determined to achieve the SDGs. We are happy that this agreement has come to reality today. We look forward to more United Nations projects in this country.”

The regional director of the UNOPS West Africa, Ms Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, who also signed on behalf of the United Nations, expressed the determination of the UN towards bringing more development programmes in the country.

She said already, UNOPS has started an affordable housing programme in Ekiti state and a healthcare infrastructure and modernisation Project in Maiduguri.

The UNOPS is an operational arm of the United Nations, dedicated to implementing projects for the United Nations System, international financial institutions, governments and other partners around the world.