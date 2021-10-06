Centre for Excellence Leadership and Development (CELD) has called on the federal government to allow Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, to be flown abroad for treatment.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the convener of the group, Dr Abubakar Manzo, said the deteriorating health status of the couples was glaring as the Sheikh was seen limping while his wife was confined to a wheelchair as they exited the court premises last month.

He said their condition worsened due to lack of access to proper medical attention in the course of the years they have spent in illegal detention.

According to him, “The Sheikh and his wife have suffered enough already.

“In July 2019 the couple had to be granted bail to urgently travel to India to attend to their failing health, an effort which was, unfortunately, deliberately frustrated by security agents which resulted in the couple prematurely aborting the trip without receiving medical attention.

“Now that the couple are acquitted of all charges filed against them by the Kaduna State Government, they should be allowed to attend to their health, wherever they choose to go, without undue frustration whatsoever.”

“On the contrary, since their aborted medical trip, the couple’s passports and other documents that will allow them to travel are reportedly withheld, and have therefore no access to adequate medical care till date.”

He said the federal government should urgently reach an agreement to allow them attend to their critical health condition.

“Their deteriorating health status is a consequence of lack of access to proper medical attention due to the years they have spent in illegal detention,” he added.