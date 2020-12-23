By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Federal Government have been urged to give traditional rulers active role in the quest to tackle insecurity.

Sadauki Ribadu, Alhaji Isiyaku Ismaila, a newly turbaned title holder and community leader in the Ribadu District of Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State who made the appeal, said traditional rulers have experience and fatherly influence that the government needs to help curtail insecurity.

“Even before colonial rule, it was traditional institutions that were running the affairs of the people. It’s a well experienced institution,” Alhaji Isyaku said during a press interview after his turbanning in Fufore on Sunday evening.

He added that traditional rulers are royal fathers who exert fatherly influence on youths and can accordingly guide the youths in the right direction.

“What we need as a government and as a people is to engage traditional rulers more. These leaders know the youths and their capacities and potentials and can therefore harness the youths for the good of themselves and for the larger society,” the Sadauki Ribadu said.

Ribadu is a prominent district in Adamawa’s Fufore LGA which has produced many prominent national figures, including Nigeria’s first Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mahmud Rubadu (1909-1965) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pioneer chairman, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Alhaji Isiyaku Ismaila’s turbanning as Sadauki Ribadu was a colourful event in Fufore, headquarters of the Fufore LGA, where he thanked the people, especially of Ribadu District, for giving him what he described as their massive support.

The new Sadauki Ribadu who was a banker before joining the Federal civil service from where he retired as director of treasury of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that after serving in the private and public sectors, it is time to give back to society.

He told newsmen that contributing to the development of youths would be his focus as Sadauki Ribadu.

“If you want society to develop and be secured, you develop the youths. There is no better way to ensure security than to get the youths productively engaged,” he said.

A friend and associate of the Sadauki Ribadu, Malam Ahmed Garba, described the Sadauki as a generous and friendly man who would be committed to the promotion of the welfare of the people.