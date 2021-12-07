Federal government has been urged to re-admit Commonwealth Handball Association (CHA) back into the national budget of the country.

Newly elected CHA secretary-general, Jibril Saidu, gave the advice addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, saying his emergence on Sunday at the CHA General Assembly in Turkey is a re-affirmation of Nigeria’s strong position in the sport’s governance.

“This is not just for the handball family, but the Nigerian nation as whole.

“The election has once again placed Nigeria on the global handball map as a country that is taking her proper pride of place in the governance of the sport.

“International best practice demands that nations hosting secretariats of organs of the commonwealth of nations such as the CHA and other similar international bodies like United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS etc, fund the activities of the secretariat.

“Thus, it’s incumbent upon the federal republic of Nigeria having successfully lobbied for the relocation of the secretariat to Nigeria to fund its activities,” Saidu said.

According to him “I therefore call on the President and National Assembly to restore the CHA to its former funding status when Nigeria included the CHA on its annual budget and ensured cash backing of the budgetary provision for the CHA.”

Saidu was elected at the CHA general assembly which coincided with the International Handball Federation (IHF) Congress in Antalya, Turkey.

Saidu succeeded the CHA’s foundation Secretary-General, Ishola Williams, a retired Nigerian Army major-general who held the position since the association’s formation in 1985.