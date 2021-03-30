ADVERTISEMENT

BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA |

The chief executive officer of a leading multipurpose investment organisation, Blue Diamonds, Mr Raphael Chukwujekwu, has called on the federal government to regulate small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) with human face to avert loss of jobs.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new product, the Smart Blue Money Mobile App, Chukwujekwu stated that only regulations with human face could create an enabling environment for small and medium enterprises to thrive in the country.

He also advised government at all levels not to introduce counterproductive regulations capable of stifling SMEs and killing young people’s initiatives.

According to Chukwujekwu, government can make the environment business-friendly such that small businesses would be able to grow, adding that part of the activities of Blue Diamonds is to provide project financing to young people with viable SME plans.

He said the Smart Blue Money Mobile App helps people to save, invest, manage and grow their income to secure their future.

On other benefits of the new product, he said, “In saving money, it creates a certain level of employment opportunities, because there is provision for the agency in the app. Through it, people can be gainfully employed by downloading the app and helping people to transfer money, helping people to buy data, buy recharge cards or airtime, pay for cable subscriptions and electricity bills. By so doing, it reduces unemployment and adds to the nation’s GDP. “