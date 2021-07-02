Federal government has declared that the collaborators of the re-arrested leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, would be prosecuted irrespective of their standing in the society.

It attributed the re-arrest of Kanu to the diligent efforts of security and intelligence agencies, in collaboration with some other countries whose identities was not disclosed.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country. On Tuesday, Kanu was re-arraigned in court and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Directorate of State Service (DSS), while the case was adjourned till 26-27 July, 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, on how the arrest of Kanu was pulled off and in which country the hitherto fugitive leader of the proscribed IPOB was nabbed, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said no one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.

Alhaji Mohammed said forensic investigation carried out so far has revealed a treasure trove of information on the proscribed IPOB leader and his collaborators.

‘’While the investigation continues, we assure you that none of the collaborators, irrespective of their standing in the society, will be spared. They will all face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenge our nation’s sovereignty and threaten its unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, is bigger than the country.’’

The minister said it is surprising that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee.

He said: “It is interesting that many are suddenly calling for a fair trial for Kanu as if he didn’t get one before he decided to jump bail and flee. However, I can assure you that the fair deal that Kanu denied many of the victims of the violence, which he willfully instigated through his broadcasts and tweets; will not be denied him.”