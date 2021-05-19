The federal government is encouraging Royal Dutch Shell Plc to keep its onshore oil and gas business in the country instead of divesting it, as the company seeks to focus more on cleaner energy and offshore production.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, in a report by Bloomberg yesterday, told reporters in Abuja that even as the government is in discussions with Shell about its future in the country, “some actually feel also that Shell should not hurriedly divest and to at least stay” onshore.

“To have a situation where Shell has completely divested from a sector is not good for us,” the minister said.

The Anglo-Dutch energy giant has been gradually selling its onshore assets for more than a decade in Nigeria as it seeks to put aside problems related to raptured pipelines and legal battles with local communities.

Shell chief executive officer (CEO) Ben van Beurden said Tuesday that the company was in conversations with the Nigerian government on “a way to move forward” as oil spill risks associated to its onshore were not aligned with its energy transition strategy. However, he did say that it would focus on its deep-water and gas investments in the country.

“Shell has announced their intention to divest from their onshore assets and focus more on the offshore,” Sylva said, adding “We are actually in talks with them on how we are going to achieve it.”

…Partners Public Service Institute On Fiscal Transparency In States

The federal government and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) have announced a partnership to strengthen fiscal transparency and accountability in the various states of the federation under the Central government/World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results.

SFTAS national programme coordinator, Mr Stephen Okon made the announcement at a four-day pilot workshop for curriculum development on public financial management and open government principles organised by the PSIN in collaboration with the West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Mr Okon observed that strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability at the states level through the SFTAS Programme for Results would go a long way in ensuring good fiscal governance for the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy.

He explained that the technical assistance component of the programme requires implementing agencies and partners to deliver capacity building to states on the disbursement linked indicators so that they could be supported to achieve results, which attracts handsome financial benefits to the successful states.

The NPC further disclosed that beside PSIN, other implementing agencies and partners include Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF), Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP).