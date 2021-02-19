BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The federal government has said that it was building a database of women in different professions in the country to enable the government provide them with targeted interventions to help them forge ahead in their chosen fields of endeavours.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, who disclosed this in her goodwill message at the ongoing 5th Real Estate and Construction Expo (RECON Expo 2021) in Abuja on Friday, added that the database will also help to profile the women for national and international appointments.

“We are building a database of all women in the different professions to enable us plan targeted interventions to help them forge ahead in their chosen fields of endeavours as well as profile them for appointments when the need arises at the local and international levels. We will therefore invite the women in this sector to reach out to us,” she said.

The Minister revealed that the government was targeting windows and single mothers in the informal sector through various empowerment programmes including small and medium scale economic programme and the rural women intervention programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

“So, this is to show you that Mr. President is committed to supporting the low-income, the vulnerables and women who are the face of poverty,” Tallen said.

Insisting on the need to give more support to the women as a way to end incidences of crime across the country, the Minister pointed out that “once a woman is supported, it has a multiplier effects.

Tallen also urged players in the real estate and construction industry to use locally made materials in the housing sector so as to make housing cheap and affordable even as she also called on the organizers of the RECON 2021 to ensure gender balance by promoting gender equality and cheap accommodation for single mothers and widows for societal benefits.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the RECON exhibition, the vice president of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman, RECON Expo 2021 organising committee, Dr. Somadina Anene, said that the annual event seeks to make accommodation affordable to Nigerians and other investors.

The event also aimed at promoting the economic potentials of Nigeria and also help to eliminate or reduce to the barest minimum, capital flights in the construction industry.

This, Anene explained, would be achieved through promotion of locally manufactured goods used in the building and construction industry in Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of the West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), Faman Toure, expressed optimism that the event would help to reposition Nigeria’s real estate and construction sub-sector.

This is even as he pledged that FEWACCI would partner with stakeholders and organizers of RECON Expo 2021 to boost lntra-African trade and achieve continental integration through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).