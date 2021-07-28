Federal Ministry of Health, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) yesterday said for female genital mutilation (FGM) practice to end in Nigeria, health workers who still engage in it must be sanctioned and their licenses withdrawn.

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the declaration at the quarterly coordination meeting of Ebonyi State Technical Committee on FGM organised by the state ministry of women affairs and social development in collaboration with the state ministry of health.

The meeting which is supported by UNICEF and UNFPA is aimed at reviewing the FGM activities implemented in Ebonyi State between January 2021 till date among others.

Ehanire who was represented by the head, Gender, Adolescent/School Health and Elderly Division, Dr. Christopher Ugboko, stated that FGM had been banned and remains illegal in the country.

He described as disturbing and serious the fact that the country is having the involvement of health workers in the practice adding that the ministry would not hesitate to sanction any doctor, nurse, health assistance or community health worker that continues to practice FGM in the country.

Earlier, the country director of UNICEF, Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ibrahim Konte, who also advocated for the sanctioning and withdrawal of licenses of health workers who still practise and encourage FGM, said the measures would fast track the campaign towards ending FGM.