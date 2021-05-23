Traditional rulers in Isu local government area of Imo State have pledged to partner with UNICEF and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in their area.

The traditional rulers made the pledge during an enlightenment meeting on Thursday with the representatives of NOA and UNICEF at the palace of Eze Basil Osuala, chairman of traditional rulers in Isu LGA.

Eze Osuala said that the monarchs will cooperate with the UNICEF and NOA as well as help to sensitize their subjects on the dangers inherent in the FGM practice.

“We will give UNICEF and NOA our maximum cooperation to ensure an end to Female Genital Mutilation with a view to safeguarding the lives and future of our female children.

“The facilitating agencies are doing a lot to end the scourge which abounds in the 16 autonomous communities of Isu LGA and we are happy to welcome you all,” he said.

Speaking, UNICEF consultant on FGM for Imo and Ebonyi States, Benjamin Mbakwem, urged the monarchs to educate their subjects on the need to abandon FGM and avoid its negative consequences.

“FGM breeds serious marital problems. It is harmful and has long and short time consequences. UNICEF is not asking you to abandon your good culture and tradition, but to abhor obnoxious ones which do not lift your land positively,” he said.

In a goodwill message, director of NOA in the State, Vitus Ekeocha, noted that enlightenment programmes against FGM have been carried out in seven LGAs of the state.

Ekeocha, who was represented by Chigozie Ojiakor, stressed that communities in the seven LGAs have openly declared an end to FGM even as he called on the monarchs to tow the same path.