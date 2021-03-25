ADVERTISEMENT

BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

UNICEF has expressed willingness to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Imo state even as they commended the courage of the 22 autonomous communities in IhitteUboma Local Government Area (LGA) in declaring an end to the practice.

This disposition was made known by the UNICEF chief of field office, Enugu, Dr Ibrahim Conteh while presenting an address at the public declaration for the abandonment of FGM practice held in IhitteUboma LGA.

He urged the stakeholders to maintain the momentum and resolutions of the declaration for sustainable implementation so as to completely eradicate the ugly trend.

Dr Conteh who was represented by the UNICEF consultant for FGM in Imo and Enonyi states, Ben Mbakwem stressed that there are great policies and laws that protect the rights and privileges of children, women and girls in the state known as anti FGM law (2017), Imo state child rights law (2014), National Priority Agenda for vulnerable children in Nigeria (2013-2020).

He however expressed astonishment that the state still ranks highest on prevalence rate while calling on traditional and religious stakeholders to enforce the protection laws so as to reverse the obnoxious practice.

His words: ” Since 2015, UNICEF has been supporting the implementing partners to support social norms change through advocacy, dialogue, community mobilization and concensus building to facilitate community commitments for the collective abandonment of FGM.

“We are most elated that these engagements have yielded very positive result as all the 22 autonomous communities of IhitteUboma LGA have come out enmasse to openly declare their resolve to abandon FGM. IhitteUboma has joined the league of nations to firmly stand by and contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5.3, “eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilations”, he stated.

In his comments, the state Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Vitus Ekeocha described the declaration as the most significant step by the communities in the campaign to end FGM and commended them for their collective willingness.

“What we are witnessing here today is the outcome of various engagements and advocacy meetings with critical stakeholders on the negative health and psycho-social consequences of FGM on the female folk.

“This public declaration marks a great milestone in the history of the people of IhitteUboma and we commend the traditional rulers, religious, youth and women leaders for this step in the right direction

Making the public declaration, chairman of Imo traditional institutions in IhitteUboma, His Royal Highness, Eze Jude Uwalaka said that it was in line with the state’s anti FGM law (2017).

He also said that anyone who violated the law will be duly prosecuted as a hindrance to intending violators.

“We the 22 communities in IhitteUboma have reached a consensus to declare on this day that FGM is prohibited and abolished from our land in accordance with extant laws.

“We shall hand over for prosecution anyone who flaunts this declaration as the practice is now prohibited in IhitteUboma”, he said.

Speaking, the Imo commissioner for women affairs, Mrs Nkechinyere Ugwu appealed to residents of the communities to remain law abiding and fight FGM in its totality.

Lending his voice, chairman of the LGA, Hon. Chike Omemgbe commended UNICEF and others for their resolute resolve to conquer FGM globally and promised to establish a taskforce to monitor implementation of the declaration and arrest offenders for onward prosecution.