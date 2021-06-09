An audited report released by the office of the auditor-general of the federation (OAGF) has indicted 59 out 114 M ministries, department and agencies (MDAs).

Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) said all the agencies have been queried.

The committee after the conclusion of part one of the 2015 office of the auditor general’s report, submitted its report for consideration.

According to the report, 59 MDAs had their queries sustained with recommendations for consideration and approval of the Senate.

In the summary of the report cited by our correspondent, 46 agencies were cleared by the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide .

In considering the report, the committee invited all the MDAs queried, out of which 84 made submissions and appeared before the committee to defend the queries raised against them.

The report revealed that 21 MDAs sent written response to the committee but did not appear before the hearing while seven MDAs neither made submissions nor appeared before the committee.

The report further stated that two MDAs reported to the committee that either EFCC or ICPC or both were in possession of the original copies of their documents which made them not respond or appear before the committee.