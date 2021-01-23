In a surprise move that elicited trepidation among informed Nigerians, the federal government disclosed recently that the sum of N10 billion has been provided to support domestic production of vaccine.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this while speaking at a briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 also said the Federal Government is working to develop the country’s own vaccine. For most, this is a welcome news.

We also recall that some months ago, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had made a commitment to provide funding for the research and development of drugs and vaccines to help in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made a pledge that as soon as the locally developed vaccines and drugs are validated by the health authorities, the apex bank will step in and do the needful for the sake of more than 200 million Nigerians now confronted by the pandemic.

Indeed, the trepidation has to do with the congruence of opinion as to whether the country has the financial muscle to invest so much in vaccine production at this time with the economic recession still in the wings.

It is pertinent to note that research activities involved in the development of vaccines take a long time. It takes years of clinical trials and equally long time for the eventual mass production. COVID -19 has challenged scientists and researchers all over the world. Presently three vaccines have been approved for use -Pfizer, Inc., BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

We also recall that the federal government had stated that Nigeria will receive at least 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech approved COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month or early next month.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, there is nothing on ground to suggest that we are ready to produce a vaccine locally. The infrastructure required most of which are high technology equipment take time to put in place. The conducive environment that will enable some of the research centres involved to flourish is almost non-existent as these institutes like the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRID) were almost moribund. Yet, they are institutes established by the federal government and dedicated for medical research and development. No doubt, the second wave of the COVID -19 pandemic has been claiming more lives than were previously thought possible. Still we argue that all efforts to fight the pandemic should be consistent and focused. The frenzy to throw money at the problem must also be restrained.

In our considered opinion, more than pronouncements are needed to revamp the health sector that had suffered years of under-funding. Experts claim that people can still spread and even develop COVID-19 symptoms after getting a vaccine. They note that the immunity from the vaccine doesn’t begin to emerge until at least 12 days after inoculation. They added that the vaccine doesn’t prevent coronavirus infection. It helps protect against serious illnesses. Those in a position to know insist that people who get vaccinated must continue to observe all the protocols such as wearing of masks, washing of hands and maintaining proper social/physical distancing.

This is important because the vaccine works to keep people from getting severely ill. But if one gets infected, it may not prevent the patient from spreading the virus to others.

Therefore, in our view, government ought to direct its efforts towards getting a drug for the virus as the country has witnessed a sizeable number of successful discharges. We recall that a team of scientists led by Prof Femi Babalola and Prof Chris Bode, both of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), met with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo recently on the effectiveness of and roles that Ivermectin drug can play in the treatment of the Coronavirus disease.

The team had submitted their report on the usefulness of the drug to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has already appointed a Peer Review expert from the United Kingdom to authenticate the claim. We fully support research in this regard.

In view of the foregoing, we strongly contend that prevention is still the best way of fighting the pandemic. Nigerians should be persistently sensitized on the urgency of adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions – wearing of face masks, physical / social distancing and regular use of sanitizers. The citizens should also be encouraged to take medications, herbs and food that boost immunity. We equally suggest that more funds should be devoted to the health sector to restructure and refurbish the system in order to meet with international best practices. Part of the N10 billion should be for that purpose.