National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it would continue with the ongoing strike as long as the federal government holds on to its “no work no pay” position.

The minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had summoned a stakeholders’ meeting with NARD and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) at the weekend in Abuja.

The meeting, which lasted for two days (Friday and Saturday) ended with signing of agreement between the federal government and NMA while the leadership of NARD refused to sign the agreement for them to call off the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

NARD president, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, told LEADERSHIP that there was no way he would sign the agreement when the government is implementing “no work, no Pay” order on NARD’s members.

According to him, even though the government has promised to meet their demands, they will not go back to work until the government fulfill its promise and also reverse the “the no work, no pay” order.

He said, “They are already implementing ‘no work no pay’ on our members. They asked us to sign that we are calling off strike, I told them what am I not signing when you are already implementing ‘no work no pay’ on my members, I can’t sign that. The strike continues.”

The doctors embarked on the ongoing strike on August 2nd, which was 113 days after it suspended the last strike.

As the strike lingers, patients continue to be at the receiving end as many of them are being rejected by hospitals due to the strike.

Meanwhile, NMA president, Prof Innocent Uja has blamed some government functionaries for not playing their roles, saying the strike was avoidable.

According to him, doctors are trained to prevent disease, cure illnesses and promote health, stressing that doctors are not trained to go on strike.