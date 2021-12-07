President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government’s partnership with Afreximbank for the construction of the first African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) will raise local standard of healthcare in Nigeria if it successful.

President Buhari stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the AMCE .

The president, who spoke virtually said “The Government of Nigeria has partnered with Afreximbank to develop the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja, which will provide world class medical services at par with the worlds most prestigious hospitals, thus restoring trust in the local health system.

“The success of the AMCE will pave the way for future investments and partnerships in the sector while raising the local standard of healthcare and providing a blueprint for quality of services required to address Nigeria and Africas healthcare and economic challenges simultaneously.”

He said the AMCE will offer a full spectrum of medical services (diagnostics, in-patient and out-patient) in oncology, hematology, cardiology and general healthcare services (including trauma and emergency services), as well as other essential services including academic, residential, hospitality and retail.

Cardiovascular ailments, cancer and haematological disorders have become matters of concern to public health, becoming the highest contributors to non-communicable disease mortalities. Buhari said.

The president and chairman of the Board of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, noted that the AMCE will propel Abuja into a hub for medical services.

According to Oramah, More than 300,000 Africans travel to Asia alone annually for medical services, spending over $5bn with Nigeria accounting for $1bn of the expenditure.

“The African Medical Centre for Excellence construction comes at an inflection point, as the continent rises from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. With lessons learnt from the continent’s fight to curb the virus, the AMCE will be a key player for Africa in fighting the next pandemic.

“As a training, educational, medical and research facility, medical and research professionals from across the continent will be able to meet, exchange ideas and support Africa to implement its health agenda and provide quality healthcare, which would be accessible and affordable to all Africans,” he said.

Partnering with King’s College Hospital, the Christie Hospital Manchester, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the African Union’s Africa CDC, the Centre of Excellence is expected to reduce the outflow of patients from the continent and ensures that capacity is built locally to provide medical specialties on the continent, he said.

“Eventually, and through the successes and learnings of the Abuja AMCE, we envision and plan to replicate the project across other African countries with the aim of increasing medical know-how and access to all,” he added.

On his part, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while commending Afreximbank and its partners, assured of the ministry’s support in the areas of management and sustainability.

“If there is anything we need in Nigeria, it is facilities and management”.

The Abuja AMCE is expected to enhance service exports providing healthcare to over 50,000 people annually, promote employment by creating over 3,000 jobs during its construction and operational phases and conserve foreign exchange.